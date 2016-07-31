Leinster beat Northern Knights to win the Inter-Provincial Cup at Rathmines

Sean Terry's unbeaten 85 heled Leinster Lightning retain the Inter-Provincial Cup

Sean Terry's unbeaten 85 helped Leinster Lightning secure the Inter-Provincial Cup as they beat the Northern Knights by four wickets.

Chasing the Knights' total of 246, Leinster looked in trouble at 161-6 but Terry put on 87 for the seventh wicket with Lorcan Tucker who made 50.

Earlier, Shane Getkate hit 87 for the Knights as he and Jack Mulder put on 72 for the ninth wicket at Rathmines.

Ireland spinner George Dockrell produced impressive figures of 4-51.

Tyrone Kane also took two wickets as Lightning clinched the second of this year's Inter-Pro trophies.

Leinster will hope to complete a clean sweep when they take on the Warriors at Malahide next month in the Championship.

The Knights, meanwhile, are back in action on Friday when they travel to Strabane to face the North West Warriors in the final T20 game of the season.

HANLEY ENERGY INTERPROVINCIAL CUP

Northern Knights 246 all out (48.3 overs); S Getkate 87, Nik Smith 33, J Mulder 31, J Shannon 30, G Thompson 25, G Dockrell 4-51, Yaqoob Ali 3-35, T Kane 2-16)

Leinster Lightning 248-6 (47.5 overs); S Terry 85 no, L Tucker 50 no , D Joyce 28, S Doheny 26, M Sorensen 25, Nat Smith 2-41)

Leinster Lightning beat Northern Knights by four wickets

OTHER RESULT

Long's SuperValu Premier League

Eglinton v Bready

Eglinton 116

Bready 117-7

Bready won by three wickets