Glamorgan: Captain Jacques Rudolph says missing stars will not weaken Yorkshire

Colin Ingram has score five half centuries and has a top score of 101 in this season's T20

Glamorgan captain Jacques Rudolph is looking forward to facing Yorkshire in the quarter final of the T20 Blast in Cardiff on 11 August.

Yorkshire will be without Test players Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow on duty with England against Pakistan.

Rudolph spent five years at Headingly and thinks it will make no difference.

"I've found sometimes when your star players come back you are potentially better off playing with the guys who actually got you there," he said.

"I've just heard we're playing against them - my old mates - it should be a good game.

"It's nice that we can have it at home so obviously it's going to be a big game for us."

Glamorgan finished second in the southern qualifying group their final pool game against Essex at Chelmsford was washed out on Friday.

Rudolph scored 28 as Glamorgan hammered 184-5 in their 20 overs with Colin Ingram smashing 101 of 56 balls.

But heavy rain at the interval prevented any resumption with the umpires eventually calling play off at 21:00 BST.

Ingram had already scored four half centuries in this year's competition, and Rudolph says his form should give Glamorgan confidence.

"Colin is in unbelievable form, and David Lloyd has been in good form for us," he said.

"And I think it's important that the rest of the team are ready to dovetail with those guys.

Australian fast bowler Shaun Tait is likely to remain "in all likelihood" for the quarter final, which is Glamorgan's first at home since 2004 when they beat Warwickshire.

"I think it pays testament to how we've gone about our business this year," added Rudolph.

"I thought especially that first 10 matches when we won seven put us in a strong position. I think the boys have done really well."