Pakistan v Worcestershire: Azhar Ali and Shan Masood find form

Azhar Ali's best score in four innings against England this summer is 23

Tour match, New Road (day one of two): Pakistan 261-3 dec: Azhar 81, Masood 67, Rizwan 49* Worcestershire 30-0: Mitchell 14*, Fell 14* Scorecard

Batsman Azhar Ali found form on day one of Pakistan's tour match against Worcestershire after two disappointing Tests with the bat against England.

Having made scores of seven, 23, one and eight in his four Test innings on the tour, Azhar hit 81 from 140 balls in their two-day game at Worcester.

Opening batsman Shan Masood, also under pressure after a string of dismissals to James Anderson, made 67.

After Pakistan declared on 261-3, the hosts reached 30-0 by the close.

With the four-match series level at 1-1, the third Test begins at Edgbaston on Wednesday.

