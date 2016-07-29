Samit Patel: Nottinghamshire all-rounder granted benefit year

Samit Patel took 3-21 as Nottinghamshire beat Glamorgan in the YB40 final at Lord's in 2013

Nottinghamshire all-rounder Samit Patel has been granted a benefit year.

The 31-year-old played in the Championship-winning teams in 2005 and 2010 and was part of the side which beat Glamorgan in the 2013 YB40 final.

Patel said: "I'm very privileged because Notts is such a big club, a lot of great names have come out of it and I wouldn't want to play anywhere else.

"Having the opportunity to play for Notts is massive for me. Trent Bridge is a great place to play cricket."

He added: "I'm thankful to everybody involved in making the decision, and hopefully I can give something back by playing for the club for the rest of my career."

Patel, who made his Notts debut in 2002, has scored 10,183 first-class runs and taken 264 wickets.

He has also represented England in all three formats of the game.

"Samit's continuing success across all formats of the game, which already spans well over a decade, is testament to his talent and durability," said Nottinghamshire chairman of cricket Bill Taylor.

"He has played his part in three major trophy-winning campaigns, has always been a very popular figure among the members and supporters at Trent Bridge and thoroughly deserves his benefit year."