Andy Carter joins Hampshire following release by Derbyshire

Andy Carter's final Derbyshire appearance was in a T20 Blast game against Lancashire earlier this month

Andy Carter has joined County Championship Division One strugglers Hampshire until the end of the season.

The 27-year-old seam bowler was recently released by Derbyshire after his contract there was terminated by mutual consent.

Carter moved to Derbyshire from Nottinghamshire on a two-year deal last September and took 20 wickets in 16 appearances across all formats.

He took 3-34 against Northants in the NatWest T20 Blast in May.

Carter joins a Hampshire side bottom of the table with just 86 points from 10 matches.