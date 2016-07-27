Australia fan jailed for streaking during Sri Lanka Test
-
- From the section Cricket
An Australia fan has been jailed and fined after streaking during the first Test in Sri Lanka.
Alex James ran unchallenged onto the outfield during a rain delay on the opening day in Pallekele before stripping naked and sliding across the waterlogged covers.
He got dressed again and left the field - but was later arrested by police.
James, from Brisbane, was ordered to spend a week in prison and pay a fine of 3000 rupees (£15.70).
Cricket Australia said: "File this one under, 'It seemed like a good idea at the time'."