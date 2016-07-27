Andrew McDonald: Changes for Leicestershire victory were positive

Andrew McDonald helped Leicestershire win the Twenty20 in 2011

Elite performance director Andrew McDonald says Leicestershire's first One-Day Cup win of the year was helped by a positive reaction to changes.

The Foxes thrashed Lancashire after Sunday's heavy defeat by Yorkshire.

McDonald, who made four changes, told BBC Radio Leicester: "We made some changes to give guys opportunities, which I think was a real positive.

"It was a fantastic all-round effort to do what we did on the back of the disappointment only a few days ago."

Cameron Delport, Neil Dexter, Dieter Klein and Ollie Freckingham all came into the Foxes side.

Leicestershire seem all but out of the 50-over competition and are eighth in the nine-team North Group, although they can still mathematically qualify.

"It is good to find a formula to wins games of cricket in the one-day format, which we have struggled to do," continued McDonald.

"It is such a short tournament that you have to hit the ground running

"Hopefully this gives us a bit of confidence in this format with two games left.

"It is a really competitive North Group and I think we are moving in the right direction in this format and we're starting to put a few pieces of the jigsaw puzzle together. "

The Foxes are bottom of their T20 Blast group and cannot make the quarter-finals in the shorter format of the game.

McDonald's side are bottom of the group with four wins from 13 matches and head to Nottinghamshire in Friday for their final game.

"It's a big game. We always look forward to playing Notts, as I am sure they do us," he added.

"It is a local rivalry and we go to Trent Bridge as the underdogs, but maybe we can cause an upset."