One-Day Cup: Northants beat Worcestershire despite Kohler-Cadmore century
|Royal London One-Day Cup, New Road
|Northamptonshire 319-7 (50 overs): Rossington 87, Duckett 86, Crook 52*; Leach 3-79
|Worcestershire 296 (49.5 overs): Kohler-Cadmore 119, Fell 54; Gleeson 5-47
|Northamptonshire won by 23 runs
Tom Kohler-Cadmore's first 50-over century was in vain as Northants beat Worcestershire by 23 runs in the One-Day Cup at New Road.
Adam Rossington (87) and in-form Ben Duckett (86) shared a stand of 99 as the visitors posted a total of 319-7.
Worcestershire were in the hunt while Kohler-Cadmore put on 125 for the second wicket with Tom Fell (54).
He went for 119 and Richard Gleeson (5-47) took three wickets in the final over as they were all out for 296.
The victory revived Northamptonshire's quarter-final hopes following their eight-wicket loss to Warwickshire 24 hours earlier.
Worcestershire's defeat was their third in the competition, but they have a game in hand and a last-eight place is still a possibility.
Northants lost Josh Cobb to Joe Leach (3-79) to the fifth ball of the match, but Rossington and Duckett gave the innings impetus before Steven Crook (52 not out) and Rory Kleinveldt (37) added 76 in nine overs.
Kohler-Cadmore, already with first-class and T20 centuries to his credit, hit a six and 11 fours in reply but was bowled by Graeme White (3-59) as they went from 261-4 to 262-7.
Worcestershire needed 24 from the last over, but Gleeson dismissed Ed Barnard and Ben Cox with his first two deliveries and Jack Shantry three balls later to end the game.