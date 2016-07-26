Phil Mustard: Gloucestershire sign Durham stalwart on loan

Phil Mustard made his first-class debut for Durham in 2002 against Sri Lanka

Gloucestershire have signed Durham stalwart Phil Mustard on loan.

The batsman and wicketkeeper, 33, has spent 16 years at Durham and will miss his own benefit game in order to finish the season with Gloucestershire.

A finger injury to 24-year-old wicketkeeper Gareth Roderick led the club to pursue Mustard.

Head coach Richard Dawson told the club website: "Phil brings vast experience and match-winning abilities which I'm sure he will show at Gloucestershire."

Mustard has played in all of Durham's major trophy-winning sides and helped Lancashire to promotion while on loan in 2015.

He is also Durham's leading appearance maker in both first-class and T20 cricket.

Gloucestershire hope Mustard will be eligible for their One-Day Cup match against Surrey at the Oval on 27 July.

He would not be eligible if Gloucestershire and Durham were to meet in the knockout stages of either limited-overs competition.