Mark Stoneman: Surrey sign Durham opener

Mark Stoneman has scored 7,000 first-class runs at an average of 32.11 since making his debut in 2007

Surrey have agreed to sign opener Mark Stoneman from Division One rivals Durham ahead of the 2017 campaign.

The 29-year-old has passed 1,000 first-class runs in each of the past three seasons, and has 575 Championship runs at an average of 44.23 in 2016.

"The desire to play for England is as strong as it has ever been," he said.

"I feel now is the right time to accept a new challenge in an environment which will hopefully see me fulfil the dream of playing for England."

Uncapped Stoneman made his debut for Durham in 2007 and has played in three Championship-winning sides, as well as captaining the team which won the One-Day Cup in 2014.

The left-hander, who played alongside Surrey coach Michael Di Venuto at Durham, had been approached by both Surrey and Hampshire.

"Joining Surrey under the guidance of long-time mentor Michael will provide the platform to reach new levels with my batting," he added.

Surrey have not disclosed the length of Stoneman's contract.