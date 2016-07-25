Aneurin Donald: Glamorgan batsman tipped for England by Michael Vaughan

Aneurin Donald made his Glamorgan debut in 2014

Ex-England captain Michael Vaughan has tipped Glamorgan batsman Aneurin Donald for international recognition.

Donald, 19, scored 234 in the County Championship win over Derbyshire to equal the record for the fastest first-class double-century.

Vaughan, Ashes winning skipper in 2005, has tipped Donald as a future England player.

"He's certainly got a great opportunity of having a long career in the game," Vaughan said.

"If he keeps getting double centuries, winning his team games and being there at the end not out then I think the England management will take note."

Michael Vaughan tipped Aneurin Donald as a possble England captain of the future

Donald, who has represented England at Under-19 level, took just 123 balls to reach 200 against Derbyshire at Colwyn Bay - equalling Ravi Shastri's record - and brought up his 100, 150 and 200 with sixes.

And an unbeaten 44 off just 29 balls helped Glamorgan beat Somerset to seal their place in theT20 Blast quarter-finals.

Vaughan worked with Donald when the youngster was involved with the England performance squad and was impressed by the Swansea-born youngster.

"I know his character and I know his game and I know he's thought of very highly at Glamorgan and by the England set-up," Vaughan told BBC Radio Wales Sport.

"He's got a good game and a nice mature head on his shoulder.

"I remember watching him captain a performance programme game at Loughborough and was very impressed with his manner.

"It's not just the talent with him - it's his maturity and his temperament and I think it's going to take him a long way."