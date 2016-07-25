England v Pakistan: Hosts win second Test by 330 runs to level four-match series

James Anderson, who missed the first Test because of injury, claimed match figures of 4-68 on his home ground

Second Test, Old Trafford, day four England 589-8 dec & 173-1 dec: Cook 76*, Root 71* Pakistan 198 & 234: Anderson 3-41, Woakes 3-41, Moeen 3-88 England won by 330 runs Scorecard

England thrashed Pakistan by 330 runs in the second Test at Old Trafford to level the four-match series at 1-1.

Pakistan were bowled out for 234 after Alastair Cook (76 not out) and Joe Root (71 not out) helped England declare on 173-1 to set a target of 565.

James Anderson and Chris Woakes took 3-41 and Moeen Ali 3-88 as Pakistan lost their last six wickets for 89 runs to lose on the fourth day.

Victory was England's second-biggest against Pakistan in terms of runs.

However, all-rounder Ben Stokes will have a scan on Tuesday after injuring a calf while bowling in the afternoon session.

Pakistan's highest stand was the 58 Mohammad Hafeez and Younus Khan put on for the third wicket, but both fell to Moeen in the space of six overs.

Mohammad Amir was last man out, removed by Woakes for 29.

The third Test at Edgbaston begins on 3 August.

Anderson fires England

Media playback is not supported on this device James Anderson takes early Shan Masood wicket

England, who opted against enforcing the follow-on on Sunday, added 75 runs in nine overs in the morning after resuming on 98-1.

Root hit 10 fours in his 48-ball 71 to go with his first-innings 254, while Cook - 49 overnight - brought up his fastest Test half-century, off 55 deliveries.

Anderson, on his home ground, made early inroads as he had Shan Masood caught in the slips for the second time in the match before trapping Azhar Ali lbw, but Hafeez and Younus resisted for 15.1 overs.

With Stokes, who was injured during his follow-through, off the field, Moeen struck twice. He had Hafeez caught at short leg for 42 and Younus at long-on for 28.

Woakes then bowled Misbah-ul-Haq for 35, the skipper having put on 43 with Asad Shafiq.

After Sarfraz Ahmed became Woakes' second victim, Anderson and Moeen completed their three-wicket hauls by trapping Shafiq and Yasir Shah lbw respectively.

Part-time spinner Root then took a wicket with just his second ball, having Wahab Riaz caught at short fine leg.

Amir struck five fours in his 43-ball resistance, but Woakes finished things off by having him caught at mid-off when trying to drive.

'An absolute hammering' - what they said

Media playback is not supported on this device England's Joe Root reaches 50 off 38 balls

Man of the match Joe Root on Test Match Special: "It's a great feeling. It's about contributing to wins. It's the most controlled I've played.

"The bowlers grafted really hard today and last night. It was a really good effort from all of the team. It sets it up nicely for the series."

England captain Alastair Cook: "I was surprised the decision not to follow-on caused such a stir. To me it was a bit of a no-brainer. I think everyone else wanted a day off."

Former England captain Michael Vaughan: "It's an absolute hammering. It's been very similar to the Sri Lanka series, where England dominated with this kind of performance."

Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq: "We have to improve in every department. We could not build pressure and let them score a massive total in the first innings.

"If we had restricted them to 350, we had a chance. But it was difficult to come back from 600."

The stats you need to know