England v Pakistan: Hosts lead by 489 runs in second Test at Old Trafford

Second Test, Old Trafford, day three England 589-8 dec & 98-1: Cook 49* Pakistan 198: Misbah 52, Woakes 4-67 England lead by 489 runs Scorecard

England opened up a 489-run lead over Pakistan after choosing not to enforce the follow-on in the second Test.

The hosts reached 98-1 on the third day at Old Trafford, building on a first-innings lead of 391 after bowling Pakistan out for 198 thanks to Chris Woakes' 4-67.

Captain Alastair Cook is unbeaten on 49 and Joe Root 23, after Alex Hales fell to Mohammad Amir for 24.

No team has chased more than 418 in the fourth innings to win a Test.

Pakistan, 57-4 overnight, slipped to 119-8 before skipper Misbah-ul-Haq (52) and Wahab Riaz (39) added 60 for the ninth wicket.

They can expect to bat again early on the fourth day, as England press for the victory that would level the four-match series at 1-1.

Should England have enforced the follow-on?

Only 60.4 overs were bowled on a day when there were four interruptions for rain, including two during England's second innings in bowler-friendly conditions.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan said he was "absolutely staggered" by Cook's decision to bat again.

"They were 391 runs ahead - 391 runs! Win the game today - why delay it?" he said on BBC Test Match Special.

"Somebody has tweeted me to say England's sports science department want to manage the bowlers' workload.

"They've only bowled 60 overs. I know I sound like Geoffrey Boycott, but come on!"

Only two teams have won a Test after following on, with Australia beaten by England in 1894 and 1981 and by India in 2001.

Former Australia spinner Shane Warne was in favour of enforcing the follow-on

Former England batsman Boycott said on TMS: "I can't help but think England have made a mistake.

"If they had enforced the follow-on, it would have been perfect because they've been on and off and the bowlers would have had a rest."

England assistant coach Paul Farbrace said it was a "pretty simple decision" not to enforce the follow-on.

"We wanted to get our runs while it's still a very good pitch, at no point putting ourselves under undue pressure, trying to chase a score. The pitch will deteriorate.

"We've got two days to bowl them out, we can bat on in the morning and get a few more then look to put them under extreme pressure."

Asked if England's decision not to enforce the follow-on was to help protect seamers James Anderson and Ben Stokes, both of whom are returning from injury after missing the first Test, Farbrace said: "No, they're both fully fit."

Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur said: "I fully expected us to be batting again, as did all our batters, who were almost padding up.

"We were probably a bit relieved that we weren't straight back out there. Our batters certainly were happy."

Ex-England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff backed Cook's decision

England bowlers shine again

Pakistan, who lost four wickets in 24 overs on the second evening, fared marginally better on Sunday, with only Misbah offering sustained resistance on a pitch that remains reliable.

James Anderson, on his home ground, removed Shan Masood for 39 courtesy of an edge to Root at second slip.

Asad Shafiq drove Stuart Broad loosely to backward point, Sarfraz Ahmed edged Ben Stokes to second slip to fall for 26 off 18 balls, and Yasir Shah followed one from Woakes to give Root, England's double centurion, his fourth catch.

Struck on the helmet by a Woakes bouncer, Misbah received valuable support from Wahab, who hit Moeen Ali for six during the highest partnership of the Pakistan innings.

Misbah, in attempting to dominate Moeen - as he did in the first innings at Lord's - top-edged a sweep to Cook at short fine-leg.

Wahab, who was hit on the left elbow by Woakes and did not bowl in England's second innings, swung Moeen to Hales at deep mid-wicket to end the innings.

Boycott said: "Pakistan almost couldn't resist giving their wickets away.

"You would have thought this morning they would think about it and say 'let's show some fight'."

Media playback is not supported on this device Anderson makes early breakthrough on day three

Analysis

BBC cricket correspondent Jonathan Agnew

If it had not been for that ninth-wicket stand of 60 between Misbah and Wahab, England would probably have put Pakistan in again.

Not enforcing the follow-on will be viewed as a negative decision but it's not totally illogical as James Anderson and Ben Stokes have just returned from injuries.

It's a statement from the team on top as much as anything else, because whenever Pakistan bat again they will always have a huge target hanging over them and know they have no chance of reaching it.

But I cannot help but think that, had England bowled again, they would have done very nicely in these conditions.

The stats you need to know

James Anderson's record to Shan Masood reads: 54 balls, 15 runs, five wickets

Joe Root is the first player to score 250 and take three catches in a Test innings

Root is third player to make a double hundred and take four catches in an innings in the same Test, after Australia's Bobby Simpson against West Indies at Bridgetown in 1965 and South Africa's Jacques Kallis against Sri Lanka at Cape Town in 2012

All 10 Pakistan wickets in the first innings fell to catches, the eighth time England have done so and the first time in a home Test since 1972

England's first-innings lead of 391 is their second highest against Pakistan in Tests, behind Trent Bridge 1954

England have enforced the follow-on four times from eight opportunities in the past five years