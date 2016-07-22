Leinster beat Northern Knights to win third T20 Inter-Pro title in four years

Leinster Lightning earned their third T20 Inter-Pro trophy in four years as they beat Northern Knights by 24 runs.

Lightning recovered from collapsing to 67-6 as late contributions from Eddie Richardson (27) and George Dockrell (23) helped them post 137-8 at Comber.

Two wickets apiece from Peter Chase and Tyrone Kane left the Knights in big trouble at 39-6.

Rusty Theron's unbeaten 54 and Lee Nelson's 31 helped the Knights rally but the damage had already been done.

Leinster Lightning 137-8 K Carroll 30, E Richardson 27, G Dockrell 23, J Carroll 20 no, J Mulder 3-22)

Northern Knights 113-7 R Theron 54 no, L Nelson 31, P Chase 2-13, T Kane 2-16, E Richardson 2-24

Leinster Lightning won by 24 runs

