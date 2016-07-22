Clint McKay: Leicestershire CEO says paceman can stay 'as long as he likes'

Clint McKay has taken 51 wickets in all competitions for Leicestershire this season

Paceman Clint McKay has been offered an indefinite contract offer to stay with Leicestershire as long as he wishes, says chief executive Wasim Khan.

The 33-year-old Australian, whose current deal runs to the end of next summer, has 38 Championship wickets this season, after taking 58 last term.

"As long as we can keep Clint we'll have him because he has been absolutely incredible for us," said Khan.

"Clint's welcome here as long as he wants to play and he can carry on."

He told BBC Radio Leicester that McKay's future at Grace Road beyond 2017 is "entirely" up to the player.

He featured for Australia in all formats of the game, earning his only Test cap in 2009, and playing the last of 59 one-day internationals in 2014.

Meanwhile, Leicestershire have offered Warwickshire seamer Richard Jones a two-year deal.

Since arriving at Grace Road on loan in June, 29-year-old Jones has taken three Championship wickets and two in his solitary T20 Blast appearances for the Foxes so far.