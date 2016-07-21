Marcus Trescothick: 'Hard work and glasses' helping Somerset batsman's form

Marcus Trescothick has averaged 62.40 from 17 innings so far in the 2016 County Championship

Somerset batsman Marcus Trescothick says his recent form is down to hard work on technique, confidence and his decision to wear glasses when he plays.

The 40-year-old former England opener, in his 24th season at Taunton, equalled the county's record for first-class centuries with his 49th on Monday.

He went on to make 218 to help Somerset beat Nottinghamshire by 10 wickets.

"Ever since last season and I started wearing glasses, things have really picked up," he told BBC Radio Bristol.

"Whether the eyesight was slowly going, I don't know, but I just tweaked that. The back end of last season was very productive. This season has gone pretty well so far.

"It's really more about confidence. Form comes and goes and you've got to try and capitalise on it.

"I worked very hard. I spent a lot of time working on my game, some really simple drills. From that moment on, it stemmed into getting things right and feeling in good form.

"There are technical changes that I've tweaked and it's made a big difference in terms of hitting the ball. I've played a lot straighter in the past couple of weeks."

Batting on the hottest day of 2016 so far, Marcus Trescothick cleans his spectacles at Trent Bridge

Trescothick was on the field for every minute of Somerset's victory over Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge, enduring the hottest temperatures of the year so far.

"It is difficult when it's (hot) like this but you just have to try and clean them (the glasses) in between overs," he added.

"Every two or three overs, your headband inside your helmet, it gets full of sweat, you have to ring it out. It starts dripping down.

"When it drips down just as he starts to bowl, that's really hard work.

"The lens is a bit clouded at times - the perils of wearing glasses. Contact lenses don't work for me."

Keynsham-born Trescothick, who resigned from the Somerset captaincy in January, has now scored three hundreds in his past four innings.

The left-handed batsman is now one century away from a new club record, and is not contemplating retirement yet.

"I still love doing what we do and I have no ambition to stop playing," he added. "Long may it continue."

