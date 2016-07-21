Glamorgan: Former all-rounder Jim Pressdee dies aged 83

Jim Pressdee pictured in 1958
Jim Pressdee was on the books of Swansea Town FC and also represented Wales at youth level

Former Glamorgan all-rounder Jim Pressdee has died, aged 83.

Pressdee became Glamorgan's youngest post-war player in 1949, making his first-class debut against Nottinghamshire at Cardiff Arms Park aged 16 years and 59 days.

He scored 1,000 runs in a season on six occasions for the Welsh county.

Mumbles-born Pressdee emigrated to South Africa in 1965, where he played for North-Eastern Transvaal until 1969-70.

Pressdee, who returned to live in Wales, was also on the books of Swansea Town FC and represented Wales at youth level.

