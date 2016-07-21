County Championship: Glos v Leics intriguingly poised after day two

Michael Klinger Gloucestershire
Stand-in skipper Michael Klinger will look to build Gloucestershire's lead on day three
Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Cheltenham, day two
Gloucestershire 183 & 133-4: Klinger 43*; Dexter 2-11
Leicestershire 218: Robson 62; Payne 5-36
Glos 3 pts, Leics 4 pts - Gloucestershire lead by 98 runs
The bowlers remained on top in the County Championship match between Gloucestershire and Leicestershire on a rain-affected second day at Cheltenham.

After 15 wickets went down on day one, the visitors were bowled out for 218, adding 96 to their overnight 122-5.

Gloucestershire paceman David Payne took 5-36, while Angus Robson made 62.

The hosts had moved to 133-4 in their second innings, a lead of 98, when rain forced the players off the field at 16:40 BST and they did not return.

Australian batsman Michael Klinger, who is averaging more than 100 in the Championship in 2016, will resume day three on 43.

