Surrey Stars: Meg Lanning to miss Super League with shoulder injury

Kia Super League Group stage: 30 July-14 August Finals Day: 21 August (Chelmsford)

Australia captain Meg Lanning has withdrawn from the inaugural Super League with a right shoulder injury.

Lanning, 24, had been set to appear for the Surrey Stars but will remain in Australia for rehabilitation.

"The tournament concept and growth of women's cricket across the globe is fantastic and I would have loved to have taken part," the batter said.

Six teams will play 15 Twenty20 matches in a round-robin tournament when the Super League begins on 30 July.

The news comes a day after it was confirmed that England wicketkeeper Sarah Taylor, who is taking an indefinite break from the game because of anxiety issues, would not be playing for Lancashire Thunder in this year's event.