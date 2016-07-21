Mike Procter: Gloucestershire 'not a one-man team' under Michael Klinger

  • From the section Cricket
Michael Klinger
Michael Klinger has scored 27.9% of Gloucestershire runs in the T20 Blast so far in 2016

Gloucestershire are not a one-man team under Michael Klinger, says former South Africa all-rounder Mike Procter.

Legendary former Glos skipper Procter scored 14,441 runs and took 833 wickets for the county between 1968 and 1981.

Limited-overs captain Klinger has scored 517 of their 1,855 runs in the T20 Blast in 2016 and averaged 94.50 in three Championship appearances.

"It's definitely not a one-man side. They've got a good attitude," Procter told BBC Radio Gloucestershire.

"He's doing a fantastic job and Gloucestershire are doing well. They've got a good fighting spirit."

Klinger's side have qualified for the quarter-finals of this season's T20 Blast and currently sit top of the South Group, four points above Glamorgan.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you