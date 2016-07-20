Jamie Overton: Somerset pace bowler to miss rest of 2016 season

  • From the section Cricket
Jamie Overton
Jamie Overton has taken 86 wickets in 39 first-class matches

Somerset pace bowler Jamie Overton will miss the remainder of the 2016 season because of a lower back injury.

Overton went off during the second day of Somerset's recent final-over County Championship loss to Middlesex and scans revealed a stress fracture.

The 22-year-old played 18 games for the county in all competitions this summer.

"He will begin rehabilitation in the autumn with a view to a full recovery, returning next season," physiotherapist Jamie Thorpe told Somerset's website.

Somerset are currently sixth in County Championship Division One and third in their One-Day Cup group, but cannot qualify for the quarter-finals of the T20 Blast competition.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you