Minor Counties: Cheshire beat Devon by eight wickets

Cheshire beat Devon by eight wickets in the Minor Counties Championship.

After heavy rain delayed play, Devon were all out for 113 on the first day.

Dan Lamb, Jack Williams and Will Owen then all reached half centuries to give Cheshire a 170-run first-innings lead and Williams (5-75) restricted Devon's second innings to 289, a lead of 119.

Cheshire easily reached their target and Devon fell to a third defeat in four matches, leaving them third from bottom in the table on 44 points.

