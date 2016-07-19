Alex Lees: Yorkshire limited-overs captain sorry for remarks to Martin Saggers

Alex Lees averages 17.12 in this year's T20 Blast

Yorkshire one-day captain Alex Lees has apologised after calling a decision by umpire Martin Saggers "terrible".

Lees' remark came after Saggers awarded a no-ball for a breach of fielding regulations during a T20 Blast defeat by Nottinghamshire on Friday.

The 23-year-old has been handed a two-match suspension by Yorkshire, suspended for 12 months.

"I regret the comments made and I would like to offer my sincerest apologies to Martin," Lees said in a club statement.

"These comments are uncharacteristic and were made in the heat of the moment."

Following Yorkshire's three-wicket defeat at Trent Bridge, which leaves them eighth in the North Group, Lees said: "It's boiled down to a terrible decision by the umpire.

"I don't know how, from 40 yards away, you can tell if someone is in or out of the ring, and it's cost us 12 runs.

"Even if someone is out by a yard, can you see that from 40 yards? He said that he watched the bowler from his run-up all the way and said he watched me all the way.

"I don't think he's doing his job properly if he's looking at me when the bowler's bowling.

"I don't how he can track it. I don't know how he can track all seven players in the ring."

Lees will be suspended if he breaches the England and Wales Cricket Board's disciplinary code within the next year.