Pakistan's Yasir Shah becomes number one Test bowler

Yasir Shah now has 25 wickets in three Tests against England

Pakistan's Yasir Shah has risen to the top of the Test bowling rankings following his 10-wicket haul against England in the first Test.

The 30-year-old, who has usurped England's James Anderson, becomes the first leg-spinner to head the rankings since Australia's Shane Warne in 2005.

He is the first Pakistan bowler to top the list since Mushtaq Ahmed, also a leg-spinner, in 1996.

Anderson, who missed the hosts' 75-run defeat at Lord's, drops to third.

The Lancashire bowler, who is expected to be included for Friday's second Test at his home ground after recovering from injury, has also been overtaken by India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

Yasir's rise completes a remarkable entrance to Test cricket, which has seen him take more wickets (86) in his first 13 matches than anyone else in history.

He is on course to break the record for the fastest bowler to 100 Test wickets - currently held by England's George Lohmann, who reached the landmark in 16 matches in 1896.

Australia captain Steve Smith continues to lead the batting rankings, with England's Joe Root fourth.

