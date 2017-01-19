England in India 2016-17: Results, final scorecards & reports
November
|9-13 1st Test, Rajkot
|Match drawn
|Match report. Scorecard. Agnew column
|17-21 2nd Test, Visakhapatnam
|India won by 246 runs
|Match report. Scorecard. Reaction. Agnew column
|26-30 3rd Test, Mohali
|India won by eight wickets
|Match report. Scorecard. Reaction. Jennings & Dawson call-ups
December
|8-12 4th Test, Mumbai
|India won by an innings & 36 runs
|Match report. Scorecard. England reaction. India reaction. Agnew column
|16-20 5th Test, Chennai
|India won by an innings and 75 runs
|Match report. Scorecard
January
|10 v India A, Mumbai (Brabourne Stadium)
|England won by three wickets
|Match report. Scorecard (external site)
|12 v India A, Mumbai (Brabourne Stadium)
|India A won by six wickets
|Match report. Scorecard (external site)
|15 1st ODI, Pune
|India won by three wickets
|Match report. Scorecard
|19 2nd ODI, Cuttack
|India won by 15 runs
|Match report. Scorecard
|22 3rd ODI, Kolkata
|England won by five runs
|Match report. Scorecard
|26 1st Twenty20 international, Kanpur (d/n)
|England won by seven wickets
|Match report. Scorecard
|29 2nd Twenty20 international, Nagpur (d/n)
|India won by five runs
|Match report. Scorecard. Reaction
February
|1 3rd Twenty20 international, Bangalore (d/n)
|India won by 75 runs
|Match report. Scorecard. Reaction