England v Pakistan: Mohammad Amir gets muted reception at Lord's

Media playback is not supported on this device Amir returns to Lord's following ban

Mohammad Amir received a muted reception from the Lord's crowd as he bowled for the first time in a Test since being banned for spot-fixing.

Amir, 24, served half of a six-month prison sentence and was banned for five years for deliberately bowling no-balls against England at the ground in 2010.

He bowled the first over of England's innings from the Pavilion End.

And while there were one or two half-hearted no-ball shouts from the stands, it was an otherwise subdued reaction.

Speaking on BBC Test Match Special, former England batsman Geoffrey Boycott criticised those who shouted 'no-ball': "I could hear a few idiots in the crowd shouting 'no-ball'. Why don't you go home? Disappear!"

Earlier, Amir had jogged down the pavilion steps to gentle applause as he came out to bat in front of a capacity crowd in Pakistan's first innings with his side 310-8 on Friday morning.

After edging the first delivery he faced past his leg stump for four, he was then hit a glancing blow on the helmet by Stuart Broad.

Broad, who had hit his highest Test score of 169 in that infamous 2010 series, allowed himself a little smile but exchanged no words with the batsman.

After a brief cameo, Amir was then caught in the slips by Joe Root off Broad for 12, the last wicket to fall as Pakistan were bowled out for 339.