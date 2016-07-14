Michael Carberry: England & Hampshire batsman diagnosed with cancer

Michael Carberry
Michael Carberry has played six Test, six one-day internationals and one Twenty20 for England

England batsman Michael Carberry has been diagnosed with a cancerous tumour, his county Hampshire have confirmed.

The 35-year-old was sent for tests after missing this week's County Championship match against Warwickshire because he felt unwell.

He will have more examinations before receiving treatment.

Hampshire chairman Rod Bransgrove said: "I would like to send him and his family our very best wishes at this very difficult time."

Left-hander Carberry missed an England Performance Programme tour in late 2010 and part of the 2011 season because of blood clots on a lung.

He averaged 28.75 in six Tests for England, the most recent of which was against Australia in 2014.

Well-wishes from the cricket world

Shane Warne tweet
Former Hampshire team-mate and Australian spin legend Shane Warne had warm words for Carberry
Ian Bell tweet
Former England team-mate Ian Bell sent Carberry his best wishes
Former England captain Michael Vaughan
Former England captain and TMS commentator Michael Vaughan was also among the cricketers to pay tribute
Tweet about Michael Carberry
Lord's, the 'home of cricket' tweeted their message to Michael Carberry

