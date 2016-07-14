Worcestershire: Paceman Josh Tongue agrees three-year deal until 2019

Josh Tongue made his first-class debut for Worcestershire against Oxford MCCU in April 2016

Teenage fast bowler Josh Tongue has become the latest player to sign a new contract with Worcestershire, after agreeing a three-year deal at New Road.

The 18-year-old academy product, who is yet to play a Championship or List A game, penned his first professional contract last summer.

Tongue has been named in the England under-19 squad for matches against Sri Lanka later this month and August.

"I've been involved here since I was six - this is the dream job," he said.

Tongue has just returned to fitness after a back injury was included in the initial squad for Worcestershire's last Championship game against Northamptonshire.

"I'm so delighted to sign the contract. It's an amazing feeling. It is a big vote of confidence in me, especially with it being a three-year deal," Tongue told the club's official website.

"I was really chuffed and now I want to repay the faith the club are showing in me.

"It is a big chance for me to establish myself in these next three years but I know there is a lot more hard work ahead."

Tongue is the third player to agree new contracts at Worcestershire in the last two weeks after wicketkeeper Ben Cox and all-rounder George Rhodes.

The county have now renewed the deals of 12 members of their squad since last August.