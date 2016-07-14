Chris Rogers: Somerset captain has no regrets about Middlesex declaration

Chris Rogers (centre) has been Somerset's captain since the start of the 2016 season

Somerset captain Chris Rogers says he has "no regrets" about his declaration against Middlesex on Wednesday, despite losing the match by two wickets.

Set 302 to win from 46 overs at Taunton, Middlesex completed a dramatic run chase with two balls remaining.

"If we were serious about winning the title, we want to win games. You can't just keep playing for draws and expect to be up there," he told BBC Somerset.

"We are here to provide entertainment. We came up short but gave everything."

Defeat left Somerset sixth in the County Championship Division One table with 96 points, 45 behind league leaders Middlesex.

Centuries from Marcus Trescothick and Peter Trego had given Somerset a healthy lead in their second innings, having trailed by 145 runs after both sides had completed their first innings.

Somerset took eight wickets as Middlesex chased their target on Wednesday, but a six from wicketkeeper John Simpson in the final over won the match.

"Hindsight is a wonderful thing," former Australia Test opener Rogers added. "We're here to play a game, play to win.

"How are the young guys here, who have a lot of potential and can go quite far, going to learn if they don't put themselves in those situations?

"It would have been lovely to win it. But we played a good brand of cricket. No regrets. We tried our hardest out there and we weren't far off."