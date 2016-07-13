Worcestershire: Youngsters 'at home' in first team says Steve Rhodes

George Rhodes made his first-team debut for Worcestershire in their T20 Blast game against Yorkshire in June

Worcestershire's young players are not "fazed" by the pressure of playing in the first-team says director of cricket Steve Rhodes.

Rhodes' son, all-rounder George Rhodes, was the latest academy graduate to make his first-class debut in the win over Northamptonshire in the Championship.

Rhodes, who hit 31 and took a wicket in the 311-run victory, was one of nine players in the team aged under 25.

"I'm obviously pleased for him, he's contributed well," Steve Rhodes said.

"He's another product of our academy that doesn't seem as fazed on their debuts - they seem at home," he added.

"That's testament to many things including the work that (second XI coach) Kevin Sharp's doing."

Young England core at New Road

Rhodes is also thrilled that the progress of the club's young players has been rewarded with international recognition.

Five Worcestershire players - batsmen Zen Malik, Ollie Westbury and Josh Dell, fast bowler Josh Tongue and left-arm spinner Ben Twohig - have all been included in the England Under-19 squad for matches against Sri Lanka in July and August.

"It's great we've got five and a county like Yorkshire have only got one," Rhodes told BBC Hereford and Worcester.

"We started some sterling work with Damian D'Oliveira with our academy and it's been carried on by (academy coach) Elliot Wilson."