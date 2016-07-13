Wasim Khan: Leicestershire need new signings to improve limited-overs results

Wasim Khan became Leicestershire's chief executive in 2014

Leicestershire chief executive Wasim Khan says the club need new signings to improve their limited-overs results.

Despite good four-day form, they are bottom of their One-Day Cup group and second bottom in their T20 Blast group.

Khan told BBC Radio Leicester: "I think we still need to strengthen - that is one of the things to come out of the white-ball competition.

"We will certainly look to strengthen, perhaps with two or three players in the winter months."

The Foxes' T20 match at home to East Midlands rivals Nottinghamshire was rained off without a ball being bowled on Tuesday.

The point for the no-result moved Leicestershire off the bottom and above Derbyshire on run rate, but two points adrift of the top four with only three games remaining.

"Perhaps we want a bit of firepower to support [pace bowler] Clint McKay and the work he does," continued Khan.

"Quality is the key for us and value for money. They are the two areas, because we can't throw hundreds of thousands at various players, but we will try to be shrewd again in the signings that we make."

Khan revealed that Warwickshire seamer Richard Jones will stay at Grace Road until the end of the season.

"He has some good ball speed which will support the current crop we have," added Khan.