Michael Carberry: Hampshire batsman sees specialist over illness

Michael Carberry played for Hampshire against Essex in the T20 Blast on Friday

Hampshire batsman Michael Carberry is to see a specialist after missing his side's County Championship match against Warwickshire through illness.

Carberry was forced to take a break from the game when diagnosed with blood clots on his lung in November 2010.

The 35-year-old ex-England Test opener, who has scored 411 Division One runs so far this season, had been complaining of feeling unwell after matches.

"He has been feeling gradually worse," coach Dale Benkenstein told BBC Sport.

"We're all holding thumbs everything is alright. He seems fine, but it's just a peace of mind with the condition he has and has been coping with throughout his career.

"He's had some complications and he just wants to find out what's wrong."

Hampshire have struggled this season and are currently bottom of County Championship Division One and the T20 Blast South Group.

Benkenstein is hopeful Carberry will return for the side's T20 matches against Glamorgan on Thursday and at Sussex on Friday.

"If we get some answers and everything is okay, he'll be available to play those games and the rest of the season," the South African told BBC Radio Solent.

"There are just a couple of concerns, so we just want to be sure there's not anything more than just not feeling well."

Meanwhile, Lancashire bowler Gavin Griffiths has joined Hampshire on loan and is set to feature in their next two T20 Blast fixtures.

Griffiths, 22, took 2-23 in last season's final as Lancashire beat Northants at Edgbaston. He made his debut earlier the same day in a semi-final win against Hampshire.

"We're a bit short on the bowling front with recent injuries to players like Ryan McLaren," Benkenstein said.

"Gavin gives us another option during a busy month of the season where our priorities are now four-day and 50-over cricket.

"He's potentially got a lot to get out of his time with us."