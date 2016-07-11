Michael Carberry: Hampshire opener has tests on pre-existing condition

Michael Carberry last played a Test match for England against Australia in January 2014

Hampshire batsman Michael Carberry has been rested as a precaution while he undergoes tests on a pre-existing medical condition.

Carberry, 35, who has played six Tests for England, was diagnosed with blood clots on his lung in November 2010.

It forced him to miss the start of the 2011 domestic season and withdraw from the England Performance Programme.

The left-hander is out of Hampshire's County Championship match against Warwickshire at Edgbaston.