Jos Buttler: England and Lancashire wicketkeeper breaks thumb

Jos Buttler received medical treatment following the blow

England's Jos Buttler sustained a "small, stable fracture" of his thumb playing for Lancashire in their T20 Blast win over Worcestershire.

The 25-year-old wicketkeeper, who was overlooked for England's squad to face Pakistan in the first Test at Lord's, was struck by the ball while trying to stop a Luis Reece delivery.

He still scored Lancashire's fastest-ever T20 fifty, off just 20 balls.

Lancashire said the injury "will be managed conservatively".

The county have not put a timetable on his likely return to action.

Lancashire play Derbyshire on Wednesday in the T20 Blast and Buttler could play just as a batsman, with Alex Davies stepping in as wicketkeeper.

Buttler hit four sixes and seven fours in his 57 as the holders chased down their 199-run victory target in 18.1 overs at New Road.

His match-winning innings came three days after an unbeaten 73 in England's T20 win over Sri Lanka at the Ageas Bowl.