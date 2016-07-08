Jos Buttler: Lancashire & England wicketkeeper to have X-ray on hand

  • From the section Cricket
Jos Buttler
Jos Buttler holds the record for England's fastest one-day international century

England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler is to have an X-ray after hurting his left hand during Lancashire's T20 Blast win over Worcestershire on Friday.

Buttler was struck by the ball while trying to stop a Luis Reece delivery.

But it did not stop the 25-year-old smashing Lancashire's fastest-ever T20 fifty, off just 20 balls, at New Road.

"I don't want to speculate, but it's a nasty knock. Once we get it X-rayed, we'll know," said Lancashire head coach Ashley Giles.

Buttler hit four sixes and seven fours in his 57 as the holders chased down their 199-run victory target in 18.1 overs.

His match-winning innings came three days after his unbeaten 73 in England's T20 win over Sri Lanka at the Ageas Bowl.

"He did make a comment that he doesn't use his top hand anyway," Giles told BBC Radio Lancashire. "He played beautifully. He now opens the batting as well. What doesn't he do?"

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you