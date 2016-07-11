Minor Counties Trophy: Devon beaten by Herefordshire

Devon's hopes of a place in the Minor Counties Trophy final were dashed after a tense two-wicket loss to Herefordshire at Sidmouth.

Matt Thompson hit 91 and Josh Bess 49 as Devon made 282-9.

The visitors made their target with just three balls to spare as Ed Pollock (67) and Liam Gwynne (64) put on 136 for the second wicket.

Devon last made the final in 2014, when they beat Oxfordshire by seven runs to win the title for a fifth time.

The game had to be halted with Herefordshire on 225-5 in order for the Devon Air Ambulance to land on the field.

Paramedics had been called after reports of a man collapsing in the town, but high winds meant the helicopter could not land at Sidmouth rugby club.