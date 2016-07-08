Warwickshire CCC: Jonathan Trott and William Porterfield made vice captains

Jonathan Trott won 52 Test caps for England between August 2009 and May 2015

Warwickshire have appointed Jonathan Trott as vice captain in first-class cricket and William Porterfield for limited-overs games.

England all-rounder Chris Woakes had previously been vice captain to Ian Bell in all forms of the game.

Former England batsman Trott, 35, has scored 758 runs at an average of 68.90 in the County Championship this season.

Porterfield, 31, has been captain of Ireland since 2008, winning 86 one-day international caps for his country.

"Jonathan and William are vastly experienced cricketers that have played at the highest level of the game for several years," Warwickshire director of cricket Dougie Brown said.

"Both are great role models for our younger members of the squad."