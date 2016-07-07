Joe Clarke: Worcestershire batsman motivated by Leicestershire anger

Joe Clarke's 123 against Leicestershire was his fifth career first-class century

Worcestershire batsman Joe Clarke says he was motivated by Leicestershire's angry reaction to him being called back to the crease after being given out.

Clarke, 20, walked back to the pavilion after being given out lbw on 31 but was recalled as square-leg umpire Graham Lloyd had heard an edge off the bat.

With Worcestershire chasing a target of 366, Clarke went on to score 123 to help them to a controversial victory.

"It was good, I think it helped us," he told BBC Hereford and Worcester.

"I'm someone who quite likes getting a bit of stick, it spurs me on."

Clarke was backed by scores of 71 from Ross Whiteley and an unbeaten 64 from Joe Leach as Worcestershire beat Leicestershire with 10 balls to spare.

"Ross was saying they were trying to get stuck into us and I think that's helped us build that partnership as we were very determined to do a job for the side," Clarke added.

Leicestershire elite performance director Andrew McDonald says he is seeking clarification about the incident.

"I haven't seen anything like it in my time in cricket, a batsman halfway up the grandstand called back," McDonald told BBC Radio Leicester.

"We will deal with what happens afterwards, we still had some opportunities to push and drive the game so we'll look within and seek a bit of clarity around that decision."