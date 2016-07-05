Pakistan v Somerset: Marcus Trescothick hits century as tourists left frustrated

Marcus Trescothick (left) has now hit 47 first-class centuries for Somerset

Tour match, Taunton (day three of three): Pakistan 359-8 dec Younus 104 & 236-4 dec: Ali 101*, Shafiq 69*, Leach 2-61 Somerset 128 Hildreth 47* & 258-8: Trescothick 106, Shah 4-107 Match drawn Match scorecard

Pakistan were held to a draw in their tour match with Somerset thanks to a century by veteran Marcus Trescothick.

The hosts had been set an improbable target of 468 for victory after Pakistan declared for the second time in the match.

Trescothwick, 40, hit 106 as Somerset held out with Jack Leach (six not out) and Tim Groenewald (four not out) surviving the last 16 balls of the day.

Earlier, Pakistan batsman Azhar Ali hit 101 not out for the tourists.

They had started day three on 104-4 with Azhar on 50 not out and Asad Shafiq unbeaten on 26.

The duo shared a stand of 138 in 30 overs with Shafiq ending 69 not out as Pakistan made 236 for four declared in their second innings.

"It was very important to spend time out on the pitch and getting some runs is an extra on top," Azhar said.

"This game we played very good cricket and as a unit we are looking a very confident side right now."

Pakistan, whose four-match series against England starts on 14 July, face Sussex at Hove on Friday.