England women v Pakistan: Fran Wilson shines as hosts win series

Media playback is not supported on this device England take seven catches to seal Pakistan Twenty20 series

Second women's Twenty20 international, Southampton England 138-7 (20 overs): Wilson 43* (39) Pakistan 103 (19.4 overs): Gunn 2-7, Sciver 2-16 England won by 35 runs Scorecard

England completed a Twenty20 series victory over Pakistan with an efficient bowling and fielding display in the second match at Southampton.

So dominant with the bat this summer, England needed 43 not out from Fran Wilson to get to a below-par 138-7.

But after Danni Wyatt ran out Sidra Ameen with a direct hit in the first over, England took regular wickets.

Nat Sciver, Jenny Gunn and Sophie Ecclestone each took two wickets as Pakistan fell 35 runs short on 103.

Chelmsford will host the final match of the women's series on Thursday, with Pakistan yet to win in five attempts in one-day internationals and T20s on the tour.

While England failed to make the most of a flat pitch and some very short boundaries, the manner in which they defended a modest total can be seen as a further positive in a new era under captain Heather Knight, following the retirement of Charlotte Edwards in May.

Still, the quality of the opposition should be noted and, although Pakistan put in an improved display, especially with the ball, they rarely threatened in the chase, showing an over-reliance on the sweep shot.

England's fielding was the difference between the sides. Wyatt's throw from point was followed by two excellent catches from wicketkeeper Amy Jones, one standing-up to medium-pacer Sciver and the other a dive when running back towards the boundary, with Wilson taking another tumbling backwards at mid-off.

As the Pakistan innings meandered to a conclusion, Sciver weighed in with a leap at mid-wicket to dismiss Sadia Yusuf off Gunn, who conceded only seven runs from four overs.

In the end, the margin of victory was comfortable, but England were indebted to Wilson, the right-hander playing her first international since 2011.

Openers Tammy Beaumont and Lauren Winfield have done the bulk of the work for England so far this summer, but after Beaumont was trapped lbw in the third over by Aiman Anwer for five, the middle order struggled to accelerate as Pakistan took all pace off the ball.

It was left to Wilson to anchor the innings. Although she managed only three boundaries in her 39-ball stay, she manoeuvred the ball and ran hard to get the hosts to a winning total.