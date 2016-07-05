Bangladesh v England: Eoin Morgan 'concerned' over security for October tour

Dhaka's Sher-e-Bangla stadium is one of the venues on England's Bangladesh tour

England one-day captain Eoin Morgan is concerned about the security situation in Bangladesh, where the team are due to play five times in October.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is monitoring events after an attack by Islamist militants in Dhaka last week left 22 people dead.

England are scheduled to play two Tests and three one-day internationals in Bangladesh, the first on 7 October.

"It is quite a big concern at the moment," said Morgan, 29.

"We've always left the big decisions to the ECB. They write reports, send guys out to see if it's safe, then come back to the players to see if they're happy or unhappy.

"But certainly it's a concern."

Asked about the possibility of playing the series at a neutral venue, Morgan said it "could be feasible if that came to it".

Australia pulled out of a Test tour of Bangladesh in October 2015, citing an independent security assessment that found "a risk of terrorism" in the country targeting Australian nationals.

That followed the shooting of an Italian aid worker in Dhaka, an attack claimed by the so-called Islamic State group.

IS also claimed responsibility for last week's attacks, although the Bangladesh government has denied this.

Sri Lanka cricketer Ajantha Mendis (left) was one of those injured when, in March 2009, the team bus was attacked in Pakistan

In March 2009, gunmen in the Pakistani city Lahore attacked a bus carrying the Sri Lanka team, killing security staff and civilians, and injuring players and coaches.

The country was stripped of its co-host status for the 2011 World Cup, and since 2009, the only international cricket Pakistan has hosted against a full member of the International Cricket Council (ICC) was a limited-overs series against Zimbabwe in 2015.

Pakistan was also removed as host of the 2008 Champions Trophy after some teams expressed their fears over security.