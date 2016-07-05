Minor Counties: Shropshire go top after beating Cornwall

Shropshire leapfrogged Cornwall into top spot in the Minor Counties Championship Western Division with a four-wicket victory at Bridgnorth.

They led by eight runs on first innings after Ross Aucott made an unbeaten 76 not out in their 253 all out.

Matthew Rowe's 67 helped the visitors reach 252 in their second innings, with David Wainwright (3-77) the pick of the bowlers, leaving a target of 245.

And Wainwright (80 not out) and Aucott (89) steered them to 246-6.

Shropshire's next game is at home to Berkshire at Shifnal, starting on 17 July, with Cornwall hosting Dorset at Truro.