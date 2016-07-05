Minor Counties Championship: Devon beat Wiltshire for first win since 2014

Devon only have three players left in their squad that played in their last victory

Devon won their first Minor Counties Championship match since 2014 as they beat Wiltshire by 70 runs.

They led by 88 on first innings after bowling out the visitors for 163, with spinners Jamie Stephens and Matt Golding taking four wickets each.

Zak Bess (41) top-scored in Devon's second innings as they were all out for 213, leaving a victory target of 302.

And despite Will Wade's unbeaten 83, Golding's 5-88 - for match figures of 9-126 - helped Devon to victory.

Devon's previous win in the Minor Counties Championship came on the last day of the 2014 season against Berkshire at Exmouth.

Director of cricket Keith Donohue told BBC Sport: "If you're a group of local cricketers living in the county sometimes climbing up a level can take a bit of getting used to, so your mistakes get magnified.

"As a lot of sportsmen know, sometimes you learn more from the bad days than the good.

"It's been a process of learning, we're nowhere near being a challenger for the title in the three-day game yet, but I feel like we are on the up."