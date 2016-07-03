Pakistan v Somerset: Younus Khan and Asad Shafiq in the runs

Younus Khan is on the verge of a 53rd first-class century

Tour match, Taunton (day one of three): Pakistan 324-5: Younus 99*, Shafiq 80 Somerset: yet to bat Match scorecard

Pakistan tuned themselves to English conditions against an inexperienced Somerset attack on day one of the tour match at Taunton.

The visitors racked up 324-5, with Younus Khan 99 not out and Asad Shafiq out just before the close for 80.

Netherlands international pace bowler Paul van Meekeren, making his debut after signing for Somerset, took 2-54.

Pakistan included Mohammad Amir for his first game in England since being convicted of spot-fixing in 2010.

The left-arm paceman, who served a prison sentence and a five-year ban from cricket for his indiscretion at Lord's on Pakistan's last tour, will have to wait to bowl after his side batted through the day.

Shan Masood, hoping for a recall to the Test side, had some fortune in his 62, while opening partner Mohammad Hafeez, returning from a knee injury, pulled two successive sixes in his 20.

After Masood and captain Misbah-ul-Haq fell in the space of two Tim Groenewald deliveries, Pakistan were wobbling on 132-4, only to be steadied by a stand of 179 between Younus and Shafiq.

Shafiq was caught at point off the left-arm spin of Jack Leach but veteran Younus, who was dropped twice, remains on the verge of a 53rd first-class century.

Amir, listed to bat at eight, is due in next.

"He's prepared very well. If he can perform against England, a top team, it will be very nice for him," said Younus.

"Pakistan need him to bowl well, and he's shown what kind of character he has."

Van Meekeren, 23, who has played in two one-day internationals and 15 Twenty20 internationals for the Netherlands, has joined Somerset on a deal running until the end of the season.

As a European Union national, he does not count as an overseas signing.