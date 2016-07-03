England women v Pakistan: Tammy Beaumont & Lauren Winfield star again

Highlights: Tammy Beaumont and Lauren Winfield set record as England win
First women's Twenty20 international, Bristol
England 187-5 (20 overs): Beaumont 82, Winfield 74
Pakistan: 119-7 (20 overs): Hazell 2-19, Gunn 2-22
England won by 68 runs
England's women set more records as they hammered Pakistan by 68 runs in the first Twenty20 in Bristol.

After posting their highest one-day total in a 3-0 series win, England racked up a T20 best 187-5.

Opening pair Tammy Beaumont, who made a 53-ball 82, and Lauren Winfield, with 74 from 45 balls, added 147, the fourth highest women's T20 stand of all time.

Pakistan were never in the hunt, ending on 119-7, with Dani Hazell, Jenny Gunn and Nat Sciver each taking two wickets.

The second of the three T20s takes place in Southampton at 14:00 BST on Tuesday as part of a double-header with the England men's team, who take on Sri Lanka at 18:30.

England's women will expect to wrap up a series victory over a vastly inferior Pakistan side.

Indeed, it will take sterner opposition to judge the progress made since the retirements of former captain Charlotte Edwards and batter Lydia Greenway, a new era implemented by coach Mark Robinson, with Heather Knight installed as captain.

Still, the explosiveness of Beaumont and Winfield can be in no doubt, the openers following up a partnership of 235 in the second ODI with England's best T20 stand.

Beaumont, who made back-to-back centuries in the ODI series, looked set to pass Edwards' England record T20 score of 92 not out when she was trapped lbw trying to reverse-sweep the medium pace of Asmavia Iqbal.

England perhaps should have amassed an even bigger total, but managed only 19 runs in a final three overs that saw four wickets fall.

It was a score always likely to beyond the tourists, who struggled to find the boundary in the face of England's changes of pace.

Debutant Sophie Ecclestone, a left-arm spinner with a classical action, impressed with 1-21 from four overs, while a brilliant boundary catch by a tumbling Danni Wyatt gave Gunn her second wicket.

