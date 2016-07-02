Commonwealth Games 2022: Women's cricket bid for event in Durban

West Indies won the women's T20 World Cup earlier this year after beating Australia in the final

The International Cricket Council (ICC) will submit an application for the inclusion of a women's cricket event at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Cricket last took place at the Games in 1998, when a men's event was won by South Africa.

It is not yet known if the plans for the event in Durban, South Africa, are for a T20 or 50-over format.

Discussions will also take place later in the year on cricket's potential participation at the Olympic Games.

ICC chairman Shashank Manohar said: "The board has taken a strategic decision to support the inclusion of women's cricket in the 2022 Commonwealth Games as it will enhance the profile of the sport.

"It will also create additional exposure and experiences for female cricketers."