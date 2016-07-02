The best England ODI team I've seen - Michael Vaughan after Sri Lanka series win

  • From the section Cricket

Media playback is not supported on this device

Root & Buttler shine in England win

The current England one-day side are the best in a generation, according to former captain Michael Vaughan.

Eoin Morgan's team completed a 3-0 series victory over Sri Lanka with a 122-run win at Cardiff on Saturday.

Since a miserable World Cup in 2015, they have won three of their five ODI series, losing only to world champions Australia and South Africa, both 3-2.

"This is the best England ODI side I have seen us have by a country mile," Vaughan tweeted.

The ex-Yorkshire batsman, who won 86 ODI caps between 2001 and 2007, added: "This side are fantastic to watch - they have options, combinations, power, mystery, a great attitude and genuine world-class players."

England's limited-overs teams have been transformed under coach Trevor Bayliss, reaching the final of the World T20 this year.

Since being eliminated at the group stage of the last 50-over World Cup, they have consistently posted scores in excess of 300 - even topping 400 against New Zealand last summer.

Against Sri Lanka, five batsmen finish the series scoring at more than a run a ball, with only one - Jonny Bairstow (89) - having a strike-rate below 90.

Test Match Special analyst Simon Hughes says England "dominated" the 2011 World Cup finalists with a "ruthless brand of cricket".

"Their fielding has been slick, their bowling has been efficient, their batting has been deep," said Hughes. "Their depth, their range, their ability has been excellent."

Media playback is not supported on this device

'The stumps are spreadeagled'

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired