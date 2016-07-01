Essex enquire about Nottinghamshire's Alex Hales and Warwickshire's Varun Chopra

Alex Hales is currently playing for England in their one-day international series with Sri Lanka

Division Two side Essex have requested to speak with Nottinghamshire's Alex Hales and Warwickshire batsman Varun Chopra, reports BBC Essex.

England opener Hales, 27, and Chopra, 29, are both out of contract with their respective Division One clubs at the end of the current county season.

Hales, who made his Test debut in December 2015, is England's first-choice opener across all three formats.

Chopra, who started his career with Essex, left for Edgbaston in 2010.

He was appointed Warwickshire captain in 2014, after leading the Bears to the T20, having succeeded Jim Troughton as skipper.

He was replaced by Ian Bell before the start of this season but Chopra had already intimated to the Warwickshire hierarchy that he would like to return home to the south-east.

A move for Hales would see him join the same county as his England Test opening partner, captain Alastair Cook.