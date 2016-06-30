Lewis McManus: Hampshire wicketkeeper keen to maintain energy in side

Lewis McManus failed to score any runs in the County Championship match against Somerset

Hampshire wicketkeeper Lewis McManus says bringing energy to the team is a natural part of his game.

McManus, 21, has been handed a chance behind the stumps after fellow keeper Adam Wheater was left out for matches against Essex and Somerset.

Hampshire coach Dale Benkenstein said Wheater's omission was down to a need for "more energy in the field".

"Energy is something I've always prided myself on, it's a big part of being a keeper" McManus told BBC Radio Solent.

"I haven't had to change too much when I've come into the side. The coach has just told me to do what I do anyway."

Wheater, 26, responded to being left out for the County Championship match at home against Somerset by scoring 147 for the second team against Glamorgan.

Benkenstein said the former Essex player's best chance of a recall may be as a top-order batsmen.

"We've had a conversation where I see Adam as pushing the guys in the top order for a place in the batting," he said.

"He doesn't see himself as a batter, so there's obviously some discussions to have with him."

For now McManus, who initially came into the first team this season in one-day cricket, is pleased to have a run in all formats.

"It's something I've been working towards for a couple of years," he added. "It will be nice to take these games well and see what happens."