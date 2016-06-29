Chris Cairns: MCC apologises to ex-New Zealand cricketer over match-fixing video

McCullum, centre, appeared as a witness at the 2015 perjury trial of Cairns, left

The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) has apologised to former New Zealand all-rounder Chris Cairns for publishing a video linking him to match-fixing.

Part of a lecture given by former Black Caps captain Brendon McCullum appeared on the MCC website headlined 'McCullum on Cairns match-fixing'.

Cairns won a libel case in 2012 over match-fixing allegations and was cleared of perjury in 2015.

The MCC said it has 'withdrawn its allegations completely' and apologised.

The video clip from the annual Spirit of Cricket lecture remained on the website for 11 hours before it was removed.

Cairns, 45, successfully sued Lalit Modi after the cricket administrator accused him on Twitter of match-fixing in the Indian Cricket League.

McCullum appeared as a witness at the 2015 trial when Cairns was charged with perjury stemming from allegations made in the libel case.

Cairns was subsequently acquitted of perjury and perverting the course of justice.

Subscribe to the BBC Sport newsletter to get our pick of news, features and video sent to your inbox.